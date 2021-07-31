Brendan Seery
Deputy Editor
4 minute read
31 Jul 2021
6:01 am
Columns
Columns | Premium

Orchids and onions: Haval ad does good job of getting buyers’ attention

Brendan Seery

An embarrassing tweet lauds Trade and Industry Minister Ibrahim Patel ‘at work’.

Haval's ad for the Jolion SUV
If you’re a challenger brand entering a market which has years, or even decades, of preference for your potential competitors, it can seem like a daunting task to break preconceptions. I remember as a child, when our family bought our first new car – a Datsun – people thought my parents were slightly mad … not only did my father fight against the Japanese in the war but the perception was that quality was only something you’d get from English products. Albert Wessels, the man who founded the business which became Toyota South Africa, had an uphill task in the...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

MOTORING NEWS

End for Datsun now appears certain
1 year ago
1 year ago
PREMIUM!

MOTORING NEWS

A slower but safer shelf-shifting (Datsun) Go
2 years ago
2 years ago

MOTORING NEWS

Datsun drops Go/Go+ pedal count to two
2 years ago
2 years ago

MOTORING NEWS

Datsun in the firing line aimed wider reshuffling in post-Ghosn Nissan
2 years ago
2 years ago