Hearings into racial discrimination leave blemish on face of cricket

Mbhalati’s testimony included a number of instances in which black players and white players travelled separately and were accommodated in separate hotel rooms during away games.

The beautiful sport of cricket is facing yet another test in South Africa – extricating itself from the blemish caused by years of racism. This has left many black cricket players emotionally bruised and deeply hurt. Revelations by Proteas former bowling stalwart Paul Adams on how he would be taunted by current coach Mark Boucher and former white team-mates, calling him a “brown sht”, should never be treated lightly in a country still reeling from an unfortunate past. “I was called ‘brown sht’,” Adams told a hearing – remembering how Boucher and his buddies belted out the 1970s Boney M...

