Orchids and onions: MultiChoice, MTN show advertising to be more than a medium for selling things

First up was MTN’s brilliant 'Covid-19, Better days are coming' ad, which showed how people are getting frustrated and angry with the Covid restrictions, from mask-wearing to sanitising.

Across our newspapers, TV screens and social media feeds this week, it truly seemed like the end of days for South Africa, the long-feared uprising of the poor. Of course, it was more than that it was a cynical manipulation of the hungry and the angry in a naked power play and an attempt to make South Africa ungovernable. Yet the awful inevitability of collapse and anarchy, which was the motif of the first few days of the week, morphed into something more – the true South African spirit reasserting itself and saying, Hell no! We won’t stand for this!...

