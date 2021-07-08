Eric Naki
Nkandla is a litmus test for the ANC

Eric Naki

Voters hate infighting in political parties and, where it persists, they withhold their votes and some even seek alternatives.

A general view of former South African president Jacob Zuma’s home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, on July 2, 2021. - A small group of supporters stationed themselves outside Jacob Zuma's rural home on July 2, 2021 in show of solidarity for the former South African president who was this week sentenced to 15-months for contempt of court. (Photo by Emmanuel Croset / AFP)
Nkandla is a litmus test for the ANC as to whether it can walk the talk in dealing with ill-discipline within its ranks – but so far there is nothing to show its intolerance of unbecoming behaviour among its members. To me, the temporary suspension of Carl Niehaus, uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association spokesperson, by the national executive committee is window-dressing, similar to that of Niehaus’ friend and mentor, Ace Magashule. We will only believe it when the charges had been formulated and delivered to him and others who may be charged. Nkandla, where Zuma supporters converged to physically...

