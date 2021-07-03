William Saunderson-Meyer
3 minute read
3 Jul 2021
4:51 am
Columns
Columns | Opinion | Premium

Jacob Zuma is an acid test

William Saunderson-Meyer

If Zuma can be jailed for months without too much drama, it becomes much more feasible for other card-carrying state looters to be jailed for years.

Former president Jacob Zuma leaves the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
"It’s so unfair!” That’s the anguished lament of the perpetual adolescent and former presidents no longer feeling the love of the people. Jacob Zuma’s whining, self-pity upon hearing the Constitutional Court verdict that will send him to jail, theoretically for 15 months, was par for the course. Despite having been selected by Thabo Mbeki as the most upright ANC person to head the Moral Regeneration Movement, Zuma has repeatedly shown he is defiantly ignorant, emotionally impaired and possesses not a shred of shame. He should, instead, reflect on how lucky he is. Not only has he survived claimed attempts by...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

SANDF denies deploying soldiers to Nkandla
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

POLITICS

Zuma did not want to establish the commission, he was forced - Niehaus
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

POLITICS

ANC postpones NEC meeting amid uncertainty in Nkandla
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office on centre stage yet again
15 hours ago
15 hours ago