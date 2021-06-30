Martin Williams
3 minute read
30 Jun 2021
5:30 am
Columns
Columns | Opinion | Premium

Is there a Putin-Mabuza powerplay in motion?

Martin Williams

Russia could right now be working out a deal with deputy president to topple Ramaphosa next year and resuscitate the nuclear deal.

Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk 24/Deaan Vivier
Deputy President David Mabuza’s latest trip to Moscow has slipped under the radar as we all focus on Covid-19 pandemic. His journey may be more than a quest for medical attention, amid whispers about politicians poisoned in ways that can somehow be cured in Russia and nowhere else. What if the toxic matter here is the nuclear agreement between former president Jacob Zuma and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, who is still looking for returns on a down payment. ALSO READ: Deputy President David Mabuza takes leave for ‘medical consultation’ As Mark Swilling argued in Daily Maverick in 2018, “the 9.6 gigawatt...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Russia's main Covid-19 hotspots post record daily deaths
2 days ago
2 days ago

WORLD

Russia fires warning shots at British ship in Black Sea: agencies
6 days ago
6 days ago

WORLD

Britain denies Russia fired warning shots at ship in Black Sea
7 days ago
7 days ago

PHAKAAATHI

 D-Day for Denmark in last chance saloon at Euro 2020
1 week ago
1 week ago