How is it possible known scumbags enjoy unfettered celebrity status, basking in the light of media cameras whenever they appear at so-called news conferences of their own making?

Easy answer. They’re not brought up short with concise questions. They come prepared with answers geared for the occasion. So Jacob, Ace, Carl and Julius continue with their snide, sarcastic and arrogant responses.

The answer? A question, as if out of the blue and not in immediate context, is fired at the unprepared gloater. Both reporter and camera must be in sync as it’s vital to record the facial reaction of the superstar and his close buddies.

Whether or not he answers, the mission of neutralising his prepared thinking has been accomplished – albeit for a few seconds. And it reminds television viewers they’ve been watching thieves, not heroes.

And it brings down the crooks more than a peg or two. These streetwise looters create side issues, blunting the truth. Court cases are ideal vehicles. They set up public platforms, bus in “followers” and plead their innocence with fanfare. They even invite men of the cloth, giving a hallowed effect to the occasion.

The nonstop and monotonous cries of “Viva ANC” are reminiscent of brainwashing services of unscrupulous American holy rollers’ “amen”. Subtle, eh?

Reporters and their crew should carefully prepare the silver bullet. Let’s start with Jacob. “Mr Zuma, when last have you chatted to your philanthropic buddy Schabir Shaik? Remember, it was you who threw him under the bus?

Any regrets?” For Ace. “Mr Magashule, do you sleep at night, knowing you had a hand in depriving many poor people from a safe roof over their heads? And the dairy farm without cows?” For Carl. “Mr Niehaus, “Any more corpses lined up for insurance claims? Especially on the verge of being fired?” A cruel question, but how do you stop the satin mouth’s utterances? For Julius? “Mr Malema, is your family trust still showing a profit after borrowing from VBS bank?

Can you afford good attorneys for pending court cases?” Get my drift? But have I given away our little secret to the enemy? No, it’s quite safe. They don’t read newspapers. Only gush over themselves on eNCA.