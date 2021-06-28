Brenden Seery
28 Jun 2021
Covid-19 conspiracies: ‘I have not been doing my research’

Brenden Seery

Had I followed brave oracles like Nick Hudson and the people at Panda, who have discovered the Truth They Don’t Want You To Know, I’d have burned all my masks.

Hello. My name is Brendan. I am a sheep. Not the clever sheep in the Monty Python cartoon. Just a normal sheep, characterised by the fact that 1) I am dim and 2) I cannot think for myself. I wear a mask when I go out in public. That is because 1) I am dim and 2) I cannot think for myself; and, also, because 3) I did not do My Own Research. Had I done so – and followed brave oracles like Nick Hudson and the rest of the people at Panda (Pandemics Data Analysis) who have discovered the...

