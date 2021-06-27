All you need to be a magazine editor these days is a fancy phone and data
Hagen Engler
Media is becoming completely disintermediated. There is no magazine, content provider or brand platform gathering it, curating it and packaging it for the consumer - the curator is you.
If you fondly miss FHM – or any media platform that you once slavishly followed – you may find that you have already created a facsimile of your fave media on your social media. Check your account! That is the content you signed up for. Literally! Photo: iStock