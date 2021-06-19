Brendan Seery
Deputy Editor
4 minute read
19 Jun 2021
7:15 am
Columns
Columns | Opinion | Premium

Orchids & Onions: MSC Cruises sailing to an Orchid, North Face misses the boat

Brendan Seery

MSC is on the right track with their effort to get people to see cruising as a safe travel option, but North Face missed the boat when going after Big Oil.

Picture for illustrative purposes: MSC Magnifica
Covid-19 has hit the world hard and one of the sectors of the global economy which has been devastated has been travel and tourism, having been almost been choked to death by lockdowns and movement bans. One of the sub-sectors in the tourism market that has been particularly battered has been the cruising industry which, up to now, has been one of the fastest-growing businesses in the world. Ships have been getting bigger, more luxurious and offering the best in food, entertainment and onshore excursions. This is no longer the place of The Love Boat where the lonely, old and...

