Dirk Lotriet
2 minute read
18 Jun 2021
6:00 am
Columns
Columns | Opinion | Premium

On this Father’s Day, thank you to the dads who care

Dirk Lotriet

In our country, we have a sky-high percentage of deadbeat fathers who play no or hardly any role in the upbringing of their own offspring.

Picture: iStock
I ’m not a grandfather yet, despite my constant nagging. The sensitive subject tends to strike my son with temporary deafness at the tender age of 27. But I’m both a dedicated father and a proud stepfather with almost three decades of experience of fatherhood. Being a stepdad must be the most difficult, thankless task on earth and these guys do a wonderful job. They step up to fill the boots of a biological dad who either can’t or doesn’t want to be the father he was supposed to be. ALSO READ: Should single moms be celebrated on Father’s Day?...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

OPINION

Should single moms be celebrated on Father’s Day?
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

LIFESTYLE

Seven fun lockdown activities to enjoy during Father’s Day
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

LIFESTYLE

Seven heartfelt messages to add to your Father's Day card
3 days ago
3 days ago

LIFESTYLE

Find the perfect Father's Day gift at Le Creuset
4 days ago
4 days ago