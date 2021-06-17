Brian Sokutu
17 Jun 2021
It’s time to be honest with ourselves

Brian Sokutu

Dr Mosibudi Mangena, a former minister of science and technology, blames the ANC government for failing the youth.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Jacques Nelles
SA yesterday commemorated the 45th anniversary of 16 June, 1976 – an event which brought the spotlight on struggling young people, daily swelling the ranks of the unemployed. According to Statistics SA, the youth unemployment figure is standing at a staggering figure of 46.3% – an army of 7.2 million youth – some of whom are loitering the streets, idling at home or resorting to drugs and crime. Youth hopelessness and despair, requiring a holistic and coordinated approach, is a crisis for government and society. Former Azanian People’s Organisation president Dr Mosibudi Mangena, a former minister of science and technology,...

