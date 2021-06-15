Danie Toerien
2 minute read
15 Jun 2021
6:30 am
Columns
Columns | Premium

Thanks, Dad, you’re my hero

Danie Toerien

Lentil days thus found me confined to the kitchen table from lunchtime until my father came home from work late afternoon.

Picture: iStock
As a very young boy, I was insanely afraid of the dark. Every night, I would pull the blankets over my head and lie curled up in a little ball, hiding from the dark. I’d construct a little tunnel for my nose in order not to suffocate and I’d be asleep before my parents turned out the living room light. Every now and then, however, I would wake up in the middle of the night. Petrified. It was torture. It usually took me about two or three minutes to build up the courage, then I’d dash to my parents’ room...

