Carine Hartman
Chief sub-editor
2 minute read
12 Jun 2021
8:00 am
Making ends meet, neh, Cyril?

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
"Everything I want and need comes easily. My abundance is clear for all to see.” This is the PS some psychic sends me after I cancel my booking with him because my salary is fully booked and he is a luxury. “Chant it for 21 days,” he tells me. It’s day 15 – and how I chant it. But the abundance seems to escape me, maybe because I fall in the category of “one in two South Africans drowning in debt”. That salary increase you usually bank on escaped me last year and a pay-cut for three months made that...

