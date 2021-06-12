Brendan Seery
Deputy Editor
3 minute read
12 Jun 2021
7:00 am
News
Columns | News | Premium

Community Led Animal Welfare: Tugging at the public’s heartstrings

Brendan Seery

SANDF continues to shoot itself in the foot when it comes to communication.

Picture for illustrative purposes: Tracy Lee Stark
It’s always difficult when you have to say goodbye to a pet which has been in your family for years … and that’s what we’re going through at the moment after we found out that the rescue dog we adopted almost 10 years ago has cancer and not long to live. We have no hesitation in adopting another dog – and from the same place, the Community Led Animal Welfare (Claw) on the West Rand. It was happenstance that this week, as we were making those arrangements, a post popped up on social media from the people at Claw. ALSO...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

OPINION

I love it when The Plan comes together - but scattergun PR needs to chill
4 days ago
4 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Ramaphosa urged to deploy SANDF amid Gqeberha taxi strike
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

OPINION

Orchids & Onions: VW Family looking good, while Momentum is just plain silly
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

GOVERNMENT

Questions over when SA became Cuba's 'employment agency'
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago