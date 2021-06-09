Cliff Buchler
2 minute read
Columns
Let’s carry on about medics

To take my mind off what I’m in for, I recall a particular visit to my local GP a decade ago.

Photo for illustration: iStock
When you read this piece, I’ll likely be looking up at the theatre’s bright light at a heart clinic. To take my mind off what I’m in for, I recall a particular visit to my local GP a decade ago that could’ve be a script for another Carry on Doctor. I had picked up a virus doing the rounds – the one attacking the bronchial mechanism. It probably lodged in my sinuses at a jam-packed cheese festival held in a draughty tent when a beehive, purple-rinse lady squeezed up against my back, sneezed, spreading a mixture of cheddar and blue...

