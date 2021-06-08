Sydney Majoko
3 minute read
8 Jun 2021
7:35 am
Columns
Columns | Opinion | Premium

Cyril Ramaphosa’s indecisiveness typical

Sydney Majoko

The President's 20 years out of politics have dulled his decisiveness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
It is said that Cyril Ramaphosa was Nelson Mandela’s preferred candidate to be his deputy when he was elected first president of the democratic South Africa in 1994. Ramaphosa, the ANC’s secretary-general at the time, was, however, beaten to the post by Thabo Mbeki, who was Mandela’s speech writer and right-hand man. While he agreed to be Mandela’s choice to head the process of finalising the country’s constitution, Ramaphosa must have known by then that he would be able to get himself back into the driving seat to succeed Mandela in 1999 when he retired. South Africa’s current president quit...

