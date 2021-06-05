Ramaphosa needs an Mbeki-esque reality check

Sadly, that has substantially changed.

It’s an irony that we now have a billionaire president whose preferred method of dealing with radical economic transformation is to appear to be the most radical of the radicals.

This is reflected in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s enthusiasm for a slew of disastrously conceived projects, including expropriation without compensation, National Health Insurance and now Trade Minister Ebrahim Patel’s dirigiste reindustrialisation plans.

This detachment from actuality is not only an ANC phenomenon. It is pervasive.

This week’s Stats SA figures show that official unemployment has reached its highest level in 13 years, with 33.6% joblessness. And despite a surprisingly strong economic revival from 2020, at least 1.4 million jobs have been lost.

Unemployment among the youth (the 15 to 34 age group) is 46.3%. That means at least 11 million cannot find work.

Job losses are inevitable when the economy is in trouble. Employment normally rebounds on the growth upswing. That’s not happening.

Employers are keeping payrolls as tight as possible. One of the reasons for this is our ridiculously pro-union regulatory framework and union militancy.

There appears to be no comprehension here, on the part of unions, that with growing unemployment, their power is steadily diminishing. And the unemployment time bomb has just started ticking.