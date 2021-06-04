Dirk Lotriet
Clowns can’t run vaccination circus

Why let the clowns run the circus? Let the experts control the process. And allow government to focus on the thing they know best: dealing with our corruption pandemic.

An empty vile of the Pfizer vaccine. Picture: Neil McCartney
SA surpassed the one million Covid-19 vaccinations mark nationwide this week. That’s good reason to celebrate, but it is impossible to ignore the elephant in the room: the vaccination programme has only creaked into top gear after the private sector was involved in the roll-out. Only 480,000 South Africans received the jab between February and mid-May – and the figure more than doubled the past two weeks. ALSO READ: SA Covid-19 vaccine roll-out discriminates against the poor, says study To put our one million vaccines in context: that leaves 39 million more citizens to be vaccinated before our target of...

