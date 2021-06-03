Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
2 minute read
3 Jun 2021
9:07 am
Columns
Columns | Opinion | Premium

Eye for an eye leaves us all blind

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo

Some parts of SA are no-go areas because we fear we may be caught in hail of bullets amid turf wars – and when the countrymen decide enough is enough, that outrage leads to mob justice.

Picture: iStock
The meting out of mob justice in Zandspruit and the loss of life as a result is more than just the public taking law into their own hands. This is the citizens saying that crime has taken the country hostage. It’s saying SA has lost faith in the men and women in blue and all the laws that govern them. It’s saying when crime remains uncontained, there are those who are brave, lawless enough, to take the law into their own hands… I have always been against the death penalty. The justice department in South Africa, no matter how beautiful...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Zandspruit mob attacks: police launch manhunt for two ringleaders
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Zandspruit mob justice death toll rises to 8
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Three more suspects arrested for Zandspruit mob justice
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Why mob justice is not the answer
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago