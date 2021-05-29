William Saunderson-Meyer
29 May 2021
‘Comrades, not personal friends’: Mkhize ducks into own goal

William Saunderson-Meyer

It is difficult to understand why, except as a fraudulent ploy, an outside company would be paid top dollar to organise the appearance of a Cabinet minister on the public broadcaster.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Jacques Nelles
It was meant to be the match-winning shot. Instead, for Mkhize it was a spectacular own goal. “They were comrades, not personal friends.” With this sentence, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize laid bare the ethical vacuum at the heart of the ANC and his own unsuitability as a minister and for the position he covets, the presidency. Trying to absolve himself from responsibility for what a forensic investigation described as a “highly irregular” R150-million tender awarded to cronies, Mkhize issued a long exculpatory statement. ALSO READ: ‘Probe into Mkhize must be completed before any action can be taken’ The nub...

