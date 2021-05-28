Those against mob justice end up being forced to participate

It is sad and depressing but we have to admit that lawlessness has become the order of the day in South Africa. The beloved country, ravaged by the legacy of colonialism and apartheid, is now on the grip of criminals. This is where police are supposed to maintain law and order, protect us – but are themselves gang members, extortionist and rapists. So it came as no surprise that the community of Zandspruit decided one morning to round up everybody they believed to be a criminal and necklaced them on a local soccer field, with eight of them dying a...

It is sad and depressing but we have to admit that lawlessness has become the order of the day in South Africa.

The beloved country, ravaged by the legacy of colonialism and apartheid, is now on the grip of criminals.

This is where police are supposed to maintain law and order, protect us – but are themselves gang members, extortionist and rapists.

So it came as no surprise that the community of Zandspruit decided one morning to round up everybody they believed to be a criminal and necklaced them on a local soccer field, with eight of them dying a horrific death.

These incidences are not uncommon, particularly in black and poor communities where proper policing is non-existent.

ALSO READ: Mob justice: Fed-up communities don’t trust police to protect them

Most communities have formed some sort of clandestine forum where crime and everything that bothers them are discussed and decisions taken.

It is the only way to survive and if one does not participate in the forums and lynching, not a soul will come to your aid when you are attacked by criminals.

So, even people who are against mob justice and kangaroo courts end up being forced to participate so that they are, in turn, protected.

I lost all faith in the law when a former policeman friend told me how, on his first night on the beat in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, he was taken to the township’s gang bosses to be introduced to them.

He was taken to each and every crime boss, told which vehicles not to touch, let alone stop and search, as well as the drug runners under the protection of local police.

Taking to people, you hear some stories so shocking that one finds it difficult to believe.

A father from Mabopane once told how his druglord-neighbour would take delivery of a shipment of boxes of heroin used as the main concoction for Nyaope in broad daylight.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m in pain,’ says mother of Zandspruit mob justice victim

One night, the father decided to be a responsible citizen and put out a call to the local police to report the criminal activities of his neighbour.

Moments after getting off the phone, his cell phone rang and on the other end was his infuriated neighbour warning him to stop being a snitch or get a bullet on his head.

He has kept his mouth shut ever since, watching helplessly as police vehicles collect their protection fee from the dealer – and his then 15 year old son was destroyed by Nyaope.

Cashiers, domestic and piece-job workers are at the mercy of criminals who wait for them on pay days to take away everything they have or face being stabbed, shot and bludgeoned to death if they do not have anything.

Extortion has become the new phenomenon and, with lawlessness and rapidly increasing unemployment, this has become a ticking time bomb – and the police are very much in on it.

ALSO READ: Mob justice: 18-year old burned alive

Most senior police officers have been fingered in extortion rackets because crime has become lucrative.

This is the reason communities have decided to band together to protect themselves and their property.

The problem with mob justice is that there is now way to prove innocence or guilt.

Just one rumour gets you killed and there is no amount of talking by politicians that will change anything.

People want to see change, they do not want to hear it. Until then, many more people are going to be killed.