Jennie Ridyard
2 minute read
24 May 2021
8:30 am
Columns
Columns

Diets are rigged – ask my dog, the whippopotamus

Jennie Ridyard

Yes, I might lie, I might cheat, but I know my dog’s not cheating because she has no opposable thumbs: she cannot open treat cupboard doors.

My whippet has become a whippopotamus. Photo: iStock
The dog and I are on diet. For me, it’s the story of my life. For the dog it’s a whole new world, or rather half a world, because her portions have been cut. She is a whippet, a smaller cousin of the greyhound, so is by nature a skinny creature, streamlined, built for speed. Or was. Once, I could put my hands around her waist. Now, I need another hand. My whippet has become a whippopotamus. When we adopted her she was already fully-grown, weighing a healthy 14.5kg. When she hit 16.5kg, the vet said she mustn’t put on...

