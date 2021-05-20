Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
2 minute read
20 May 2021
9:03 am
Columns
Opinion

Absence of a moral compass

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo

Our society and the church need to reassess their attitudes to this sort of behaviour because I am not sure about the moral compass that guides them!

Bishop Israel Makamu.
With sheer disgust I watched a man apologise to his wife for his unbecoming behaviour … not only as a husband but as a man of the cloth. He spoke of his seeking redemption from his maker and forgiveness from his wife. If any other man had been accused of anything vaguely similar, he probably would have been lynched. But this man smiled broadly on our TV screens as he spoke with the eloquence someone who draped his words in faith and the gospel – and so this makes his sins more forgiveable than those of a normal man who...

