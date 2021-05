Ignoring well-intentioned antivaxxers, I received my first Covid-19 jab yesterday, taking advantage of being a senior citizen. Some jabs are justifiably feared. For example, a jab from a boxer should be avoided. “Beware the Jabberwock,” Lewis Carroll warned readers. “The jaws that bite, the claws that catch!” And you might not enjoy bumping into Star Wars’ Jabba the Hutt in a dark alley. That creature ain’t pretty. But Jabber the Nurse and colleagues are front-line troopers in our battles against the pandemic. Whatever organisational chaos the government concocts, the staff administering injections are heroic. There is, of course, another malaise...

There is, of course, another malaise afflicting this great country. And you can help with the cure. You don’t have to be over 60 to qualify for immunisation against cANCer. If you are 18 or older you can register to vote.

Used correctly, that vote will give you a shot in the arm against the harmful effects of false promises, corruption and incompetence that have weakened South Africa’s body politic for decades. Herd immunity is within reach.

If 50 percent-plus-one vote correctly, we can stave off the ANC and its variants, including JZ2007, NDZ2017, ACE2021 and the particularly virulent EFF*&#OFF.

Remember that 9.2 million South Africans who were eligible in 2019 did not even register to vote. No doubt they were sick of the ANC, which polled just over 10 million votes. But by not voting, the unregistered helped the ANC contamination to spread.

If you add the 10 million-plus registered voters who did not cast their ballots in 2019, there are more than enough people who could rid us of the ANC, if only they’d do the necessary.

The virus is parasitic, sucking the life out of the public purse. A special form of social distancing, keeping the ANC away from taxpayers’ money and out of power, will cause the virus to wither and die. It has no other means of thriving.

However, the virus can lie dormant, waiting for opportunities to plunder. That’s why an immune-boosting vote on every election day is prescribed in the same way as chronic medication. Keep using it conscientiously to obtain maximum democratic benefit.

Sanitise regularly and avoid succumbing to ANC propaganda droplets. Your in-built lie detector can be a mask against this source of infection.

If the ANC won’t accept its own recommended treatment for corruption-accused, applying the step-aside rule en masse, it must be pushed aside on election day.

There are signs that the ANC disease is already losing its grip. As Prof William Gumede wrote in last week’s Sunday Times, an ANC split is inevitable.

This “will either lead to the total demise of the currently all-powerful governing party or at least result in a substantially reduced party that will be unlikely to be able to govern SA without being in a coalition”.

Indeed, with ANC parasites suspending each other and fighting court battles, there are clinical signs that the sick creature will wither away, allowing South Africa to regain full health.

You can help speed up recuperation. Make sure you are registered. Roll up your sleeves. Take the jab. Vote to heal South Africa.