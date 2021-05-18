Sydney Majoko
3 minute read
18 May 2021
5:20 am
Columns
Columns | Premium

Mkhize needs to put vaccines roll-out reality on the table

Sydney Majoko

A confident-looking Zweli Mkhize, hiding behind daily Covid-19 statistics while omitting to tell the whole truth, is dishonest.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has always presented a face of bravery and composure during the coronavirus pandemic, even at the height of the chaos during the second wave in January this year. That was when the country had the highest daily increase of up to 21 000 new cases in a single day and pandemic daily deaths threatened to hit the 1 000 mark. Mkhize did not to flinch or waver in his commitment to get the country’s numbers back to manageable levels. While this is commendable in the face of an invisible onslaught by a mutating virus, a...

Read more on these topics