Carine Hartman
Chief sub-editor
2 minute read
15 May 2021
8:58 am
News
Columns | News | Opinion | Premium

So, who is really the boss?

Carine Hartman

Age, rank, and authority don't matter. A real boss is someone who understands that we are all human and sometimes, life simply happens.

Picture: iStock
Editor dominee Willem de Klerk’s shiny shoes as he peacocks on the back of a chair told me every Saturday night 6 o’clock: the paper is done for him and his secretary (whom he married later). Not for us, Boss. We forged on to bring out a good national Sunday paper two hours after his personal deadline. Not that he cared. Like Willem Wepener, revered editor whom I adored at the daily I worked for – until he glibly gave my Promised Land job to some radio jock just because I was forced to take unpaid pregnancy leave, unlike the...