11 May 2021
Ramaphosa-Magashule ANC battle is history in the making

The ANC turned a crucial corner at the weekend – and for the sake of South Africa, they need to stay on the trajectory they are on.

Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Mduduzi Ndzingi
The following are the secretary-generals of the ANC since 1969: Alfred Baphethuxolo Nzo (1969-1991) Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa (1991- 1997) Kgalema Petrus Motlanthe (1997-2007) Gwede Mantashe (2007-2017) Ace Magashule (2017- ) Nzo became minister of home affairs from 1994 till 1999, Ramaphosa and Motlanthe rose to the highest office of president of South Africa and Mantashe is the current minister of minerals and energy. They all served their full terms and were never booted out of office or suspended. But Magashule was at the weekend unceremoniously booted out of an ANC national executive committee meeting. It is rare to witness history...

