8 May 2021
The day the cops met me… A mother and a banshee

They’ll be back in the morning, I’m sure with the right paper work because this ole mother-in-law blocked them tonight – and the neighbourhood knows and recorded it, I’m also sure.

Picture for illustration purposes. A police is seen during a roadblock operation. Picture: Neil McCartney
Eight cops arrived at my gate tonight to arrest a man. Eight. At least a murder… But his crime? He violated a protection order, apparently: a missed call to his “mother-in-law”. But I said no to the cops. In fact, screamed no like a banshee woman while two cops rattled my palisade gate and two others tried to enter my property through my fabulous yellow wood brush that not even a hardened criminal can get through. My request was simple: Show me the warrant. It’s my right. They couldn’t. Oh, I saw some paper work flashed in the headlight in...