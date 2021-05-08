The day the cops met me… A mother and a banshee

Carine Hartman
They’ll be back in the morning, I’m sure with the right paper work because this ole mother-in-law blocked them tonight – and the neighbourhood knows and recorded it, I’m also sure.
Eight cops arrived at my gate tonight to arrest a man. Eight. At least a murder…
But his crime? He violated a protection order, apparently: a missed call to his “mother-in-law”.
But I said no to the cops. In fact, screamed no like a banshee woman while two cops rattled my palisade gate and two others tried to enter my property through my fabulous yellow wood brush that not even a hardened criminal can get through.
My request was simple: Show me the warrant. It’s my right.
They couldn’t. Oh, I saw some paper work flashed in the headlight in one of the three cars cordoning off my property – “but you can’t touch it, Ma’am”.
“Just show me the date,” I screamed like Jerry McGuire.
I never saw it.
But I’ve been there, done that.
I’m wiser. Last time seven of you pitched up at my gate I surrendered the boy, peacefully. And it cost me thousands.
Because, see, sympathetic as you were and as civil as I was, you seven cops all told me you are just “taking him away for questioning” and will bring him back.
I believed you. I even phoned you at 2am – I’m a mother – only to hear he is there for the weekend. And the fat front office woman took the meals we dropped off daily – he never saw them.
In fact, mommy of his child, he slept for three days on a cold cement floor with common criminals. No blanket, no food, no legal representation until the Monday – and that is when my credit card must kick in because the court simply demands he must have representation.
I have resigned myself to the fact that 10 policemen will cordon off my property in the morning and probably have the right paper work to “lock him up again”.
But I ask: we instigated family court and at least can see our little redhead again. You, mommy, have not bothered to pitch up for the last three court appearances.
No consequences, I see.
But dare I send a cordon of 10 cops to your house?
Carine Hartman. Picture: Michel Bega