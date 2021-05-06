Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
2 minute read
6 May 2021
7:49 am
News
Columns | News | Opinion | Premium

Mourners show their true colours when death occurs

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo

Death brings to light true characteristics – it is the survival of the fittest and, in many cases, court processes that dig at the emotions!

The late king Goodwill Zwelithini with his third wife, queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu. Picture: Twitter.
If there is anything I am slowly learning, it is that the ties that bind families are of a financial nature. We are held together by the rands and cents of the ones that provide for us. Following their deaths, the seams come apart and family members turn on each other. The unspoken hatred of years before seeps out for all and sundry to see – and what we knew to be picture-perfect families are reduced to ones in bitter battles for a share of the spoils of the departed. There is a Sotho hymn, loosely thrown around when the...

Read more on these topics