4 May 2021
Am I the only person crying out for an elections alternative?

After nearly three decades of ANC promises, most of us have learnt that they are like the Stormers’ trophy cabinet – very empty.

Picture: African News Agency (ANA)
Every election, whether municipal or national, is preceded by two rituals: the ruling party’s promises campaign, and the petition campaign by the Democratic Alliance (DA). Hardly a week after the date for this year’s municipal elections was announced, the ANC was lucky enough to have the president testify before the Zondo commission. Call me a conspiracy theorist, but I just cannot believe the timing was a coincidence. It was the perfect platform from which the president could launch the party’s campaign of countering corruption, fighting fraud and combating crookery within the party ranks. ALSO READ: Ramaphosa calls on alliance partners...

