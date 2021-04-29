Eric Naki
ANC is a different beast in 2021

Under the ANC, South Africa has become the only country in the world where night vigils are organised outside courts where high-profile corruption suspects are to appear.

Picture: Michel Bega
To many of us, the youth in the ’70s and ’80s, the ANC and its internal structures, like the United Democratic Front, were attractive to associate with, but not any more. At the time, just by looking at calibre of its leaders, such as the then imprisoned Nelson Mandela and exiled Oliver Tambo, it was easy to conclude the ANC was blessed with the finest. Just those two alone were inspiring leaders and that’s not to mention the long list of their highly disciplined predecessors, from Albert Luthuli right up to founding president John Langalibalele Dube. But the same can’t...

