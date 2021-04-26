Brendan Seery
Tokyo and co scammed SA out of a rainbow dream

Brendan Seery

Sexwale's decline into silliness, saddens Brendan Seery much less than the fact that he once saw him as one of SA's brightest lights.

Businessman and former Cabinet minister Tokyo Sexwale. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Alaister Russell
When the 419 scam industry first began building up a head of steam – and seemingly steady and cautious people were losing bundles of money – I was contacted by a Nigerian, promising that untold wealth in my name had been discovered in a bank account belonging to a deceased, long lost relative of mine. Perhaps I was bored at the time and so I strung him along with various e-mails… until he finally asked for my  phone number. So I supplied one – for an 087 premium charge sex line. Eventually, he gave up. But the scam was so...

