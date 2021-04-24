William Saunderson-Meyer
24 Apr 2021
The ANC finds true love in Cuba

William Saunderson-Meyer

The infatuation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ANC sidekicks with Cuba is that of the classic schoolyard crush.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Despite its bluster and bravado, the ANC is emotionally deeply insecure. This lack of confidence, coupled paradoxically with feelings of entitlement, often leads to irrational and obnoxious behaviour. The psychology is that of the immature teen. When it comes to the international arena, this translates into South Africa – like a tempestuous adolescent ruled by raging hormones rather than sound sense – alternating between defiant posturing and the cringingly obsequiousness. Even while begging the Western democracies for life-saving injections of investment and loans, the ANC is unwilling – or unable – to conceal its loathing of its capitalist benefactors. On...

