Sydney Majoko
3 minute read
20 Apr 2021
5:40 am
Columns
Columns | Premium

DA shoots itself in the foot, again

Sydney Majoko

The Democratic Alliance must stop pussy-footing around the issue of qualifications and decide what a degree means in the CV of their leaders applying for jobs.

Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Jaco Marais
  During an interview with Radio 702 this past week, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Helen Zille was asked to weigh in on former DA leader Tony Leon’s controversial assertion that erstwhile DA leader Mmusi Maimane was “an experiment gone wrong”. She said all the right things, including that her own tenure as party leader was experimental as was Maimane’s but that “no human being is ever an experiment”. In her praise of Maimane, she mentioned how many academic degrees he possessed and the third masters degree he was studying towards. ALSO READ: DA’s Mazzone slams claim she lied about her...

Read more on these topics