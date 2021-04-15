Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
15 Apr 2021
6:00 am
Columns
Columns | Premium

Lessons in the death of DMX

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo

We cannot celebrate our right to parenthood without taking responsibility for our obligations to the children we must protect.

In this file photo taken on 28 June 2019, DMX performs at Masters Of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center in New York City. DMX, the hardcore hip-hop star whose ominous, snarling raps chronicled the violence and struggles of the American street, died on 9 April 2021. He was 50 years old. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images North America/AFP
  I generally am not one to mourn the deaths of celebrities, not because I lack empathy but because I find death to be a personal circumstance and feel the same should apply to the mourning. But one celebrity death touched me – that of rapper DMX. Growing up, I was crazy about his music and loved how he fused hardcore street hip-hop with gospel in a reflection of everyday life. He emphasised that we are all tainted, but in our own way are seeking redemption from whatever power we answer to. This was the DMX we came to know...

