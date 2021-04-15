Lessons in the death of DMX
Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
We cannot celebrate our right to parenthood without taking responsibility for our obligations to the children we must protect.
In this file photo taken on 28 June 2019, DMX performs at Masters Of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center in New York City. DMX, the hardcore hip-hop star whose ominous, snarling raps chronicled the violence and struggles of the American street, died on 9 April 2021. He was 50 years old. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images North America/AFP