My dreamy take on the last supper

Cliff Buchler

I viciously pound the delete button on the 'yes' RSVP e-mail from Carl Niehaus. Won’t have a Judas at my table. Space doesn’t allow listing the rest of the responses.

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus. Picture: Neil McCartney
  Moving to smaller digs means drastically scaling down, especially getting rid of heavy furniture. Like the eight-chair dining room table, under-utilised, thanks to corona. Also, no buyers. We’re saddled with a wooden monster, adding to stress levels. That’s probably why the table entered one of my umpteen dreams featuring unlikely celebs. Like the inimitable Helen Zille. Evidently I decide, just before moving, to have an “octagonal last supper” – not to be confused with the last historic one. Mine calls for eight ordinary beings, not a dozen ardent followers, and is more political than religious. But the latter category...

