Danie Toerien
2 minute read
13 Apr 2021
6:00 am
Columns
Columns | Premium

Wheels drive me up the wall

Danie Toerien

As I explained last week, a wheelchair is not the easiest to drive in the perfectly controlled environment inside the house. Outside was a different story altogether.

Closeup disabled man hand on wheel of wheelchair. Picture: iStock
  It’s now about four weeks since my wife broke her ankle. During that time, she has been confined to the bed. I knew that she was getting somewhat frustrated being locked up in solitary confinement but I only realised how desperate she was to escape when she suggested to leopard crawl to the neighbours. She must have been suffering from a deadly dose of cabin fever because she doesn’t even know the neighbours. So, to restore her mental equilibrium, I agreed to take her out. Now, as I explained last week, a wheelchair is not the easiest to drive...

Read more on these topics