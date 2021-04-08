 
 
Opposition parties, like the ANC, have their faults

Columns

If we are to be honest and call some within the ANC self-enriching thieves, we must be honest enough to call out the racism that exists within the DA.

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
08 Apr 2021
05:50:24 AM
Picture: Twitter/DA (Democratic Alliance)

We are quick to call out the ANC because of its dismal leadership at times; quick to question its leadership calibre and moral fibre of those within it. But we forget to call out the opposition parties for their conduct. While there may be rot within the ruling party, we ignore the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), with its disruptive and sometimes abrasive politics, and the Democratic Alliance (DA), with the veiled racial intolerance that continues to raise its ugly head. Was Mmusi Maimane an experiment gone wrong? Was he the carrot dangled to the black majority voter in order to...

