SA politics is not for sissies

Columns

Tony Leon’s admission on Mmusi Maimane has confirmed that the DA has a long way to go in a drive to attract votes from Soweto and Alexandra.

Brian Sokutu
08 Apr 2021
05:40:10 AM
SA politics is not for sissies

Mmusi Maimane, Tony Leon and Lindiwe Mazibuko at a book launch on 14 May 2014 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

Politics is not for the faint-hearted. It has become normal to see some politicians crumbling under a volley of attacks, sometimes being roasted by MPs from opposite benches in the National Assembly, where a thick skin comes in handy. Free speech in parliament allows MPs to go for the jugular during intense debates to demobilise political opponents – a desired effect. Despite being known for his thick skin, DA strongman Tony Leon once found himself a hurt and a humiliated leader of the opposition during the president’s budget vote debate in May 2005 – and walked out of parliament. ALSO...

