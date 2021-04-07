 
 
Flea markets: where people give their items junk status

Columns 2 hours ago

I’ve been seeking excuses to stay away from stalls overflowing with items discarded by their owners.

Cliff Buchler
07 Apr 2021
06:11:03 AM
Flea markets: where people give their items junk status

Picture: iStock

Flea markets are to flee from. My Heidi begs to differ, finding them fascinating. Over the years, I’ve been seeking excuses to stay away from stalls overflowing with items discarded by their owners. In the SA context, giving them junk status. My pal Theo was not so lucky. No sport on TV, with only burning tyres, funerals, Zondo and Zuma filling the screen. So, no excuse, to the flea market he and Marietjie go – together with hordes of others. They leave early without having breakfast as parking space at the venue limited. Not a good start with a growling...

