 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

If defending democracy means jail time for Zuma, so be it

Columns 2 hours ago

It is Jacob Zuma’s air of defiance that gives people like Carl Niehaus the confidence to declare that ‘there’ll be an upheaval in this country if Zuma goes to jail’.

Sydney Majoko
06 Apr 2021
05:55:01 AM
PREMIUM!
If defending democracy means jail time for Zuma, so be it

Former President Jacob Zuma and Carl Niehaus outside the Zondo commission at Parktown in Johannesburg on 15 July 2019. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

There are two seemingly unrelated matters that are putting South Africa’s democracy to the test. Besides creating an atmosphere of political uncertainty right now, these matters, if not dealt with properly, have the potential to leave a blot on South Africa’s constitutional democracy. Former president Jacob Zuma’s self-created legal entanglements with the Zondo commission of inquiry and the Constitutional Court is the most visible of these matters. What was a straightforward matter of the Zuma simply presenting himself to the commission to account for his role in state capture has now been twisted into a matter that pits the country’s...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
South Africa needs to dodge the bullet of Jacob Zuma 6.4.2021
Ace Magashule has nothing up his sleeve – political analyst 6.4.2021
Daily news update: Zuma lifts lid on ANC meeting, Easter weekend road deaths 6.4.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Russia’s Putin allowed to stay in power until 2036

Proteas Proteas keeper De Kock escapes fake fielding charge

Opinion Here’s why it’s not true that SA roads are the most dangerous

Business News Amid threat of darkness, Eskom says it won’t be ‘bullied’ by Oracle

Politics ‘ANC has never protected me’ – Zuma lifts lid on top six meeting

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.