 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Jeffrey the baboon is no buffoon

Columns 2 hours ago

Imagine the poor creature lost in the big city, subjected to traffic noise and sirens and light and movement he has never experienced before.

Danie Toerien
06 Apr 2021
06:00:09 AM
PREMIUM!
Jeffrey the baboon is no buffoon

Jeffrey the baboon. Pictures: Facebook / CLAW and Minouise Vd Merwe

In the last month or so, residents from as far afield as the Cradle of Humankind, all the way to Johannesburg, have learnt firsthand that Jeffrey the baboon is no buffoon. In fact, for way more than a month he managed to outsmart some of the smartest baboon catchers in the area. For those who don’t know, Jeffrey first made an appearance in the suburbs of Krugersdorp where he became an instant social media celebrity. He was photographed strolling down a street, atop someone’s roof, sitting on a patio table – all at different locations on the West Rand. Then...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Sharks boss Everitt on WP’s Kitshoff being ruled out of the playoffs 22.1.2021
Du Toit, Bosch shaping to be key players for Sharks at Newlands 20.1.2021
Philander set for emotional Newlands farewell 2.1.2020

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Russia’s Putin allowed to stay in power until 2036

Proteas Proteas keeper De Kock escapes fake fielding charge

Opinion Here’s why it’s not true that SA roads are the most dangerous

Business News Amid threat of darkness, Eskom says it won’t be ‘bullied’ by Oracle

Politics ‘ANC has never protected me’ – Zuma lifts lid on top six meeting

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.