Jeffrey the baboon is no buffoon

Jeffrey the baboon is no buffoonColumns 2 hours ago
Imagine the poor creature lost in the big city, subjected to traffic noise and sirens and light and movement he has never experienced before.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
World Russia’s Putin allowed to stay in power until 2036
Proteas Proteas keeper De Kock escapes fake fielding charge
Opinion Here’s why it’s not true that SA roads are the most dangerous
Business News Amid threat of darkness, Eskom says it won’t be ‘bullied’ by Oracle
Politics ‘ANC has never protected me’ – Zuma lifts lid on top six meeting