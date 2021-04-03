 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Has Ramaphosa tasted blood while dealing with Ace?

Columns 60 mins ago

Last week’s ANC NEC meeting has left Ramaphosa in a uniquely powerful position if he dares to act forcefully, but will he?

William Saunderson-Meyer
03 Apr 2021
07:00:21 AM
PREMIUM!
Has Ramaphosa tasted blood while dealing with Ace?

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

The Ramaphosa vs Magashule sumo wrestling match has been ongoing for five months, with neither man willing to take the risks entailed in going for outright victory. To compound our ennui, the slow mo, stomach-bumping antics of the ANC’s two top heavyweights has just gone into extra time. There’s at least another month or more of the same ahead, which might extend to another year of appeals, counter-appeals and assorted delaying tactics. At stake is pole position for the 2022 ANC leadership congress, where ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will either be reaffirmed as party leader or face ignominious defeat. In...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Rassie: ‘The bowlers fought brilliantly, it just didn’t go our way’ 3.4.2021
France’s Total shuts gas plant after Mozambique jihadist attacks – sources 3.4.2021
WATCH: Where to go, what to do, and what to eat this Easter long weekend 2.4.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Has Ramaphosa tasted blood while dealing with Ace?

Celebs & viral WATCH: Where to go, what to do, and what to eat this Easter long weekend

Eish! Easter alcohol transport: Did NDZ ban booze movement? No, but yes…

Lifestyle April fool! The best pranks from today

Food and Drink 6 brunch spots to try this long weekend

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.