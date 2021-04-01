 
 
ANC must own their ‘Jacob Zuma mistake’

Columns 2 hours ago

Julius Malema and Zwelinzima Vavi apologised to Thabo Mbeki for believing the lies about Zuma. The entire ANC leadership should do the same.

Eric Naki
01 Apr 2021
05:55:14 AM
Supporters of Jacob Zuma at Alberts Park, Durban, on 5 April 2018, the night before the reopening of his corruption trial in the city. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

If the ANC leaders were to be honest to themselves and to SA, they should have accepted that the election of Jacob Zuma as ANC president in Polokwane was the biggest mistake they ever made. It was so clear – but they did not want to hear from those who foresaw it, such as Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota. The ANC’s honesty should start with coming forward and humbling themselves to Lekota – ANC national chair before Polokwane – and say “comrades, you were so right, we were so wrong, we are sorry for not believing you, can...

