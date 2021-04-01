 
 
Lessons we should take from Noxolo Grootboom’s career

Columns 2 hours ago

We are tired of watching people bring nothing to the table and get paid for it. I imagine that to replace maNoxolo, to keep that rating, another influencer will be roped in.

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
01 Apr 2021
06:00:23 AM
Lessons we should take from Noxolo Grootboom's career

SABC1 newsreader Noxolo Grootboom. Picture: Supplied

“Ndinithanda nonke emakhaya.” Those words were so familiar for 37 years. The words are timeless, but the one who spoke them is irreplaceable. It’s impossible to ignore that a sitting president had to adjust his appointment with the nation to allow us to tune in and bid our final goodbyes to a legend. On Tuesday, maNoxolo Grootboom bid us farewell and the face of broadcasting will need to be redefined. This was the end of an era. Broadcasting will no longer be of the quality and passion we have come to love over the years. We have been forced to...

