 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Road name changes can’t fix what’s wrong with the ANC

Columns 2 hours ago

In an election year, with the economy in tatters, and Johannesburg a crime scene for Covid-fund looting, the ANC wants to spend money renaming William Nicol Drive.

Martin Williams
31 Mar 2021
05:55:50 AM
PREMIUM!
Road name changes can’t fix what’s wrong with the ANC

William Nicol Drive sign, Johannesburg. Picture: Twitter

At Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s April 2018 funeral, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema asked for a hint from the grave. “Give us a sign, Mama”, he pleaded, eliciting boos and cheers. He was lambasting opportunistic ANC “sell-outs” who had betrayed her. News24 said Malema attacked “those he claimed disowned the leader but were now claiming her as one of their own”. That’s still true of the divided ANC. Over decades, Winnie was alternately shunned and lionised. Abused and used when convenient. Now, the ANC wants to give Winnie a sign. Or rather many road signs bearing her name. The timing is...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
SA’s rainbow and the looted pot of gold 31.3.2021
What next for Ace Magashule? 31.3.2021
Has the ANC NEC’s decision silenced even Niehaus? 30.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 ‘Just those four days’ – Ramaphosa halts liquor sales over Easter weekend

TV Mzansi tunes in for Noxolo Grootboom one last time

Eish! Child unknowingly tweets US ‘nuclear launch code’

Covid-19 WATCH: Ramaphosa briefs SA on Covid-19 measures ahead of Easter

Columns Nasrec 2017 conference haunting ANC amid ‘step aside’ debate

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.