Nasrec 2017 conference haunting ANC amid ‘step aside’ debate

Columns

The overall political fortunes of the ruling party at the polls depend heavily on whether Magashule stays or goes. 

Sydney Majoko
30 Mar 2021
06:02:35 AM
ANC top six Jessie Duarte, Ace Magashule, Gwede Mantashe, Cyril Ramaphosa, David Mabuza and Paul Mashatile. Picture: Gallo Images.

At the height of the student protests that were marred by the death of 35-year-old Mthokozisi Ntumba, the secretary-general of the ANC, Ace Magashule, joined students in a march to the Constitutional Court. The move was clearly one steeped in desperation over his future. He knew he needed all the support he could get ahead of the ANC’s national executive council discussion on the proposals of its integrity commission that any leader facing criminal charges must step aside. The move was bizarre because, essentially, the students were marching against the ANC’s failure to implement its 2017 decision to make basic...

