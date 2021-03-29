I can now tell you, in Spanish, that my pretty dog eats green apples

Hola! Tú hablas español? No, I don’t speak Spanish – yet. But I’m learning. I wrote that opening sentence all by myself without even checking where the accents go, which is indeed a work of magic from the girl who was told to sit at the back in high school German and not bother anyone, “because you’re going to fail anyway”. Of course I was going to fail! All that dry der, die und das promised a slow death by boredom, if complete lack of comprehension didn’t suffocate me first. I scraped through Afrikaans after 12 grim years of it;...

