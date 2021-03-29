I can now tell you, in Spanish, that my pretty dog eats green apples

I can now tell you, in Spanish, that my pretty dog eats green applesColumns 4 hours ago
Who would’ve guessed that learning can be easy when it’s fun, that it happens organically when the student is interested, engaged, amused even?
