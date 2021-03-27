 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

RET faction is gaining traction in the ANC

Columns 2 hours ago

There are a few credible pro-democracy organisations listed in DOD’s launch statement but the overwhelming impression is of desperation and political naivety.

William Saunderson-Meyer
27 Mar 2021
05:55:22 AM
PREMIUM!
RET faction is gaining traction in the ANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

“Defend Our Democracy” has a stirring ring. And an apparently spontaneous gathering of South Africa’s great and good to confront the forces of darkness must surely be welcomed. Except that last week’s launch of the Defend Our Democracy (DOD) movement is only peripherally related to any threat against democracy and the constitution. It’s really about the defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa against his foes within the ANC. The unstated aim is to ensure his political survival. The unstated reasoning is that if Ramaphosa is unseated at next year’s leadership convention, the constitution will be an early casualty of the populism...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Time to reflect on chaotic year of the coronavirus 27.3.2021
ANC factional battle heats up as NEC meets amid march 27.3.2021
Daily news update: Cost of Suez Canal mishap, D-Day for Ace Magashule 27.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma lashes Zondo bid to ‘put his physical body behind prison doors’

State Capture Moyane had brief to restructure Sars, dismantle its units, Zondo hears

The Arts and Books Rarely-seen Van Gogh sells for over R231 million

Courts Should Zuma go to prison or get another chance to face Zondo?

Special Feature Before he was King Zwelithini, he was just our brother Goodwill

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.